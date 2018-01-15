Defra announces consultation and new powers to tackle waste crime

New powers to tackle waste crime will be granted to the Environment Agency (EA), according to Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey.



The EA will now be allowed to lock gates or block access to problem waste sites to prevent waste from building up and force operators to clear up all waste at a site, not just the illegal waste. Defra have also announced a new consultation on proposals to tackle waste crime and poor performance. It suggests allowing local authorities to fine those whose waste ends up fly-tipped or illegally dumped rather than having to pursue them through the courts. Other proposals include raising the bar required to hold EA waste permits and allowing householders to check on the EA website to see if their operator is licensed. Some of the worst hit areas for fly-tipping include London which saw over 360,000 incidents last year and the north west which saw 128,000. More than 850 new illegal waste sites were discovered by the EA in 2016-17.

Coffey said: “We must all take responsibility for our waste to make sure it does not end up in the hands of criminals who will wilfully dump it. “Our new consultation looks more widely at the waste sector and we are keen to hear from industry and the public how we can improve performance, tackle illegality and protect our precious environment.” New powers for the EA will be introduced by spring 2018, subject to parliamentary approval. For more information on the consultation, click here.



